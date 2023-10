Alnefelt was assigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday.

Alnefelt posted a 17-12-2 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 33 games with AHL Syracuse last season. With Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) out for the first two months of the 2023-24 campaign, Jonas Johansson and Matt Tomkins are currently the top-two netminders for the Lightning.