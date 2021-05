Alnefelt signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Saturday.

Alnefelt has spent the 2020-21 campaign with HV71 of the SHL, going 5-16-0 while posting a 3.16 GAA and .904 save percentage in 22 appearances. The 2019 third-round pick will likely begin the 2021-22 season in the AHL.