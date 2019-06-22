Lightning's Hugo Alnefelt: Provides nice depth for Bolts
Alnefelt was drafted 71st overall by the Lightning at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
He's not in the same class as Florida first-round selection Spencer Knight, but there is a real case to be made that Alnefelt might be the second-best goaltender available in this draft. The Swede has continued to progress with HV71's junior program in his native country and he played well for Sweden at the recently completed World U-18 tournament. Tampa has the best goaltender in the league on their roster in Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the Lightning still need to plan for the future and Alnefelt helps in that regard in a major way.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...