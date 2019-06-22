Lightning's Hugo Alnefelt: Provides nice depth for Bolts

Alnefelt was drafted 71st overall by the Lightning at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

He's not in the same class as Florida first-round selection Spencer Knight, but there is a real case to be made that Alnefelt might be the second-best goaltender available in this draft. The Swede has continued to progress with HV71's junior program in his native country and he played well for Sweden at the recently completed World U-18 tournament. Tampa has the best goaltender in the league on their roster in Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the Lightning still need to plan for the future and Alnefelt helps in that regard in a major way.