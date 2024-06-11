Alnefelt inked a three-year contract with former club HV71 (Sweden) on Tuesday.

Alnefelt is expected to be a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Lightning could retain his NHL rights by giving him a qualifying offer. Having said that, the fact that the backstop signed a three-year deal would certainly seem to indicate he won't be returning to North America. With AHL Syracuse this past season, the 23-year-old Swede went 14-8-4 with a 2.76 GAA and .893 save percentage. Alnefelt made one appearance for the Bolts back in 2021-22 and that seems likely to be his only NHL outing for his professional career.