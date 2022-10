Cole, cleared from a recent investigation by the league, made his season debut during the Lightning's 3-2 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

Cole, a free-agent signee during the offseason, was reinstated to the lineup prior to Tuesday's matchup. Cole was accused of sexual abuse by a minor, but NHL officials cleared the 13-year veteran from the allegations. Cole had three shots on goal and three hits in 14:47 of ice time.