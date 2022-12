Cole scored a goal during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday.

Cole, who notched his first goal in five games Tuesday, ignited the Lightning's offense with a shot from the point that beat screened goalie Philipp Grubauer. The 33-year-old defenseman has three goals in 25 games this season, two shy of his career-high, which he established with the 2016-17 Penguins. Cole added three hits and two PIM against the Kraken.