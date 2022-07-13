Cole signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Lightning on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Cole is fresh off having knocked off the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals but will move to join his recently defeated foes for the upcoming season. Considering the defenseman has reached the 20-point threshold just once in the last four years, fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him producing at a high level even within Tampa Bay's potent offense. Still, the two-time Stanley Cup champions could offer decent mid-range fantasy value, especially in deeper formats that value defensive stats.