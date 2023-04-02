Cole picked up an assist Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Cole has three assists in his last 34 games, so you'll never mistake him for an offensive wizard. He logs a lot of ice time (20:07) and is the go-to Bolts' defender on the penalty kill (2:59).
