Mikheyev scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over Edmonton.

Mikheyev fired three shots and delivered two hits in 15:51. It was his first goal in seven games (one assist). Mikheyev was a preseason darling because of a top-six role that he'd assume in Tampa Bay, but he's been the guy he was the last three seasons in both Vancouver and Chicago. He's on pace for a 31-point season, including 19 goals, and no production on the power play. Mikheyev simply doesn't do enough in other categories to warrant rostering in anything but very deep leagues.