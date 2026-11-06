Mikheyev scored twice in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

It was a revenge game for Mikheyev, who played the last two season in the Windy City before signing with Tampa Bay on July 1. His first goal made it 2-0 late in the first period; it stood as the winner. His second made it 4-0 early in the third. Mikheyev snapped a seven-game goal drought, and the snipes Thursday were just his second and third points in his last 12 games. He's on the third line, but with no power-play time, Mikheyev's fantasy value is limited. He has just 19 shots in his last 12 games, and 22 in 15 overall.