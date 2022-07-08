Howard selected 31st overall by the Lightning in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The Iceman has high-end and maybe even electric puck skills. He oozes confidence and tries things with the disc that many wouldn't. And that can lift you right out of your seat. Plus his shot is strong and accurate from in close. Howard's skating is fine, but not great and that's usually a critical piece for guys who grade out under 5-foot-10. He has a future on the second power play, but may be relegated to a top-nine role at even strength. That will give managers in deep formats some solid value, but Howard's not worth holding until he makes the NHL.