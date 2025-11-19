Moser notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Moser has picked up three helpers over his last six games. The 25-year-old defenseman is helping to hold the fort while Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) and Max Crozier (undisclosed) are all out. Moser is up to five points, 24 shots on net, 17 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 17 appearances this season, mainly in a top-four role.