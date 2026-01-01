Moser scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

This was Moser's first point in three games since he signed an eight-year, $54 million contract extension to stay with the Lightning long-term. He's proven his value this year, mostly in a defensive capacity, though he six points over his last nine outings to help pick up the slack in the absence of Victor Hedman (elbow). Moser is now at four goals, 13 points, 52 shots on net, 31 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 37 appearances this season.