Moser logged two assists and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Moser set up Jake Guentzel's goal late in the second period and had a hand in Brandon Hagel's go-ahead tally in the third. With a goal and two assists over four games in this first-round series, the 26-year-old Moser has offered a little depth scoring from the blue line. He's also maintained his shutdown role with a plus-2 rating, nine blocked shots and six hits. This is his second year in the postseason -- he was held off the scoresheet in all five playoff outings he made in 2025.