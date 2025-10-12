Moser has served his two-game suspension and will be eligible to return to the lineup against Boston on Monday.

Moser received a two-game ban for boarding Jesper Boqvist in a preseason game against the Panthers on Oct. 4. The 25-year-old Moser could replace Max Crozier alongside Victor Hedman on Tampa Bay's top pairing. Moser had two goals, 14 points, 48 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and 34 hits across 54 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.