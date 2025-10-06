Moser will serve a two-game suspension for boarding, the Department of Player Safety announced Monday.

Moser joins teammate Scott Sabourin, who was hit with a four-game ban for his actions in Saturday's preseason contest, on the NHL's suspended list to open the season. With Moser unavailable, Emil Lilleberg and Max Crozier figure to be in the lineup, while Declan Carlile could be recalled from AHL Syracuse. In 54 regular-season games last year, the 25-year-old Moser notched two goals on 48 shots, 12 assists and 34 hits while averaging 18:51 of ice time.