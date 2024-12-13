Moser (undisclosed) sustained an injury in Thursday's game versus the Flames and head coach Jon Cooper labeled him "highly doubtful" to play Saturday against the Kraken, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning are already missing Victor Hedman (lower body) and Erik Cernak (lower body), so they can ill afford to be without a third blueliner. Moser had an assist in Thursday's 8-3 win, giving him 10 points through 27 outings this season, and he's often filled a top-four role. More information on the state of the Tampa Bay blue line will likely be available prior to Saturday's contest.