Lightning's J.J. Moser: Lands eight-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moser signed an eight-year, $54 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Moser's new deal will run through the 2033-34 campaign. He has produced three goals, 12 points, 50 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 26 hits through 34 appearances this season.
