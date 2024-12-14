Moser (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Moser won't be eligible to return until Dec. 22. The 24-year-old blueliner had been having a strong year, logging two goals, 13 points and a plus-13 rating through 27 games. Declan Carlile, who was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, is expected to step into the lineup in Moser's absence.