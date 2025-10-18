Moser scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Moser has a goal, an assist, four shots on net, four hits and one blocked shot through three appearances. He missed the first two games of the year due to a suspension, but he's stepped right back into a top-four role. Moser won't offer elite offense despite his heavy usage, but he can offer decent production in blocks, PIM and plus-minus rating.