Lightning's J.J. Moser: Pots goal in Friday's overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moser scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Moser has a goal, an assist, four shots on net, four hits and one blocked shot through three appearances. He missed the first two games of the year due to a suspension, but he's stepped right back into a top-four role. Moser won't offer elite offense despite his heavy usage, but he can offer decent production in blocks, PIM and plus-minus rating.
