Lightning's J.J. Moser: Sitting out regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moser (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Moser won't play in the regular-season finale but should be fine for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Canadiens. The 26-year-old defenseman had 29 points over 79 outings this season and should be a shutdown defender during the postseason.
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