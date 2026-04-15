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Moser (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Moser won't play in the regular-season finale but should be fine for Game 1 of the playoffs versus the Canadiens. The 26-year-old defenseman had 29 points over 79 outings this season and should be a shutdown defender during the postseason.

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