Tampa Bay obtained Moser, Conor Geekie, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round selection from Utah on Saturday in exchange for Mikhail Sergachev.

Moser registered five goals, 26 points, 112 blocked shots and 99 hits in 80 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He should be able to flourish in a depth role with veteran defenders like Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh.