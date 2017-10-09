Brown has received racist remarks and death threats on social media following Saturday's game, reports the Tampa Times. He was the first NHLer who perform a silent protest during the national anthem.

He raised his fist in silent protest. Brown is one of about 30 black players in the NHL. He said Sunday the response he received after the game proved why a more open discussion around race and police brutality issues needs to occur. Brown did not reveal if he would repeat the protest or if he does, how often he would.