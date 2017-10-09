Lightning's J.T. Brown: Faces death threats for silent protest action
Brown has received racist remarks and death threats on social media following Saturday's game, reports the Tampa Times. He was the first NHLer who perform a silent protest during the national anthem.
He raised his fist in silent protest. Brown is one of about 30 black players in the NHL. He said Sunday the response he received after the game proved why a more open discussion around race and police brutality issues needs to occur. Brown did not reveal if he would repeat the protest or if he does, how often he would.
More News
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Ready to return Sunday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Unlikely to go Friday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Projected out Thursday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Goal is first point in 20 games•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Struggling to score this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...