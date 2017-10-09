Play

Brown received racist remarks and death threats on social media following Saturday's game, reports the Tampa Times. He was the first NHLer to perform a silent protest during the national anthem.

He raised his fist in silent protest. He said Sunday the response he received after the game proved why a more open discussion around race and police brutality issues needs to occur. Brown did not reveal if he would repeat the protest; the Lightning play again Monday against visiting Washington.

