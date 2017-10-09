Lightning's J.T. Brown: Faces death threats for silent protest
Brown received racist remarks and death threats on social media following Saturday's game, reports the Tampa Times. He was the first NHLer to perform a silent protest during the national anthem.
He raised his fist in silent protest. He said Sunday the response he received after the game proved why a more open discussion around race and police brutality issues needs to occur. Brown did not reveal if he would repeat the protest; the Lightning play again Monday against visiting Washington.
More News
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Ready to return Sunday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Unlikely to go Friday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Projected out Thursday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Goal is first point in 20 games•
-
Lightning's J.T. Brown: Struggling to score this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...