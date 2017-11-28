Brown (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Sabres on Tuesday, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.

Brown initially told reporters that he was "good to go", but apparently head coach Jon Cooper is not as confident in the winger's availability. The 27-year-old has missed the Lightning's previous two outings due to his illness, with defenseman Slater Koekkoek lining up as a forward in his place.