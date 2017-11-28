Lightning's J.T. Brown: Out again Tuesday
Brown (illness) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brown declared himself "good to go" Tuesday morning, so his absence comes as a bit of a surprise. With the gritty winger unavailable for a third consecutive game Tuesday, the Lightning will once again roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against Buffalo.
