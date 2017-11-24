Lightning's J.T. Brown: Out with illness
Brown is dealing with an illness and won't play Friday against the Capitals, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cory Conacher was called up on account of Brown's illness, but the plan for Friday is to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. The Lightning also play Saturday, and if Brown is out again that may change.
