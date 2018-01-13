The Lightning placed Brown on waivers Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times notes that Brown will be assigned to AHL Syracuse if he clears waivers Sunday. The move isn't an unexpected one for the winger, who's seen limited ice time recently. With just four points over 24 games this season, he will likely head to the minors to get back on track with a goal of rejoining the team later in the campaign.