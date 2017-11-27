Lightning's J.T. Brown: Ready to go
Brown (illness) will be available to play against the Sabres on Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brown -- who missed the last two games due to illness -- would likely slot back into a bottom-six role and allow coach Jon Cooper to go back to playing 12 forwards and six defensemen, meaning Slater Koekkoek would return to the blue line. The 27-year-old Brown has yet to make a significant impact on the scoresheet with just one goal and three helpers on the year, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to turn into a 20-goal scorer.
