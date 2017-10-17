Lightning's J.T. Brown: Scratched again Monday
Brown won't play in Monday's contest against Detroit.
Brown still has only skated in one game on the 2017-18 season, which is very surprising seeing as he's played in 64 and 78 games the last two seasons respectfully. Still if an injury arises to any winger on Tampa Bay, Brown will likely be the next man up.
