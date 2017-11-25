Brown (illness) will miss his second consecutive game against the Penguins on Saturday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Lightning will play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen again Saturday. Brown is seen more as a bottom-six grinder, though, who contributes best with his physical game -- he had 103 hits through 64 games last season.

