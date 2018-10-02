Lightning's J.T. Miller: Absent from practice
Miller missed practice Tuesday due to illness, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Fortunately for fantasy owners and fans, Opening Night for the Lightning against the Panthers isn't until Saturday, which should give Miller some time to get healthy. In the event the winger is unable to suit up, Ondrej Palat figures to slot into a top-line role alongside Steven Stamkos.
