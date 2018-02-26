Miller and Ryan McDonagh joined Tampa Bay on Monday in a trade that saw Vladislav Namestnikov, Brett Howden, Libor Hajek, a first-round pick, and a conditional second-round pick go to the Rangers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Despite the Rangers relative struggles in 2017-18, Miller has continued to produce at levels that have come to be expected of him. With 13 goals and 40 points through 63 games, the American pivot will give the league's top-scoring team another offensive threat, as well as a boost to a power-play unit that's already firing at 24.8 percent. One weak area that Miller will be asked to help out in will be at the faceoff dot, where Tampa ranks 28th in the league, winning 47.6 percent of draws.