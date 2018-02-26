Lightning's J.T. Miller: Acquired by Lightning
Miller and Ryan McDonagh joined Tampa Bay on Monday in a trade that saw Vladislav Namestnikov, Brett Howden, Libor Hajek, a first-round pick, and a conditional second-round pick go to the Rangers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Despite the Rangers relative struggles in 2017-18, Miller has continued to produce at levels that have come to be expected of him. With 13 goals and 40 points through 63 games, the American pivot will give the league's top-scoring team another offensive threat, as well as a boost to a power-play unit that's already firing at 24.8 percent. One weak area that Miller will be asked to help out in will be at the faceoff dot, where Tampa ranks 28th in the league, winning 47.6 percent of draws.
More News
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Picks up two more helpers•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Two-point night Saturday•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Contributes three points•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Seals Winter Classic with overtime goal•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Pots empty-netter•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Four points in last five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...