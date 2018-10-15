Lightning's J.T. Miller: Big game on power play
Miller put up three power-play points in Saturday's 8-2 romp over Columbus.
He scored a goal and added two helpers. Miller was a strong addition to the top line last season, but coach Jon Cooper has already started juggling lines. Miller's ultimate landing spot probably hasn't been determined yet, but his role on the power play looks strong.
