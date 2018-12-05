Lightning's J.T. Miller: Breaks goal drought
Miller scored a goal on his lone shot during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit.
Miller scored for the first time in 13 games during the thrilling shootout victory. It was the sixth goal of the season for the inconsistent winger as he now has 20 points in 29 games played.
