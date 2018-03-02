Miller record two assists, two shots and two hits through 17:59 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against Dallas.

The 24-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his Tampa Bay debut, so it was encouraging to see him collect two helpers against the Stars. Miller spent the bulk of his even-strength time on a line with Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde during Thursday's game, so he's currently positioned in an offensive role. Just note that it's unlikely he receives power-play time with the No. 1 unit in the immediate future. Still, he projects to provide solid secondary scoring numbers for fantasy owners and the Bolts moving forward.