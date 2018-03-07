Lightning's J.T. Miller: Collects two points in Tuesday's OT win
Miller scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, five hits and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.
He's fit right in on the Lightning's second line with Brayden Point and Yannick Gourde since the trade to Tampa, and Miller now has two goals, five points, seven shots and 12 hits in four games with his new club. The 24-year-old was posting solid numbers with the Rangers, but with new wind in his sails, Miller seems poised to top his career-best 56 points from last season.
