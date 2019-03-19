Lightning's J.T. Miller: Dishes helper
Miller collected an assist and offered two hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Miller has provided 12 goals and 26 helpers in 67 games this season, as well as 104 hits and 101 shots. He's shuffled around the lineup at coach Jon Cooper's whim, but he's remained a consistent presence on the power play, where he has 16 of his points. He'll almost certainly finish with less than the 58 points he had last season, but the versatile forward has provided good depth to fantasy owners.
