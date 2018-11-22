Lightning's J.T. Miller: Dishes three helpers
Miller picked up three assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.
To the surprise of few, Miller's offensive game has been taken to a whole new level while playing on the top line in a scary Tampa Bay lineup. He's notched 18 points in 22 games, including eight points coming on the man advantage.
