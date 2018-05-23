Miller (head) is slated to play in Wednesday's Game 7 matchup with Washington, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Miller was involved in a scary on-ice collision with Steven Stamkos, but appears to be no worse for wear. The 24-year-old Miller is bogged down in a six-game goal drought, during which he has tallied a lone helper. While the Ohio native figures to fill a third-line role Wednesday, he should continue to see time on the power play.