Lightning's J.T. Miller: Game hints of upswing
Miller has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last eight games.
Miller's game has been streaky this season and that's tough on owners, especially those in head-to-head formats. But maybe this recent uptick in production is a sign his game is heading up. Miller is on pace for about 46 points, rather than the high-50s of his last two years. But 50 is still within reach, especially skating with Steven Stamkos.
