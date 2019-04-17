Lightning's J.T. Miller: Ice time plummets in Game 4
Miller delivered two assists and seven shots in four games in the 2018-19 postseason.
Miller saw his ice time plummet in Game 4. He'd played 17:29 in Game 3, but with the game on the line, Miller was on the bench. He finished with just 9:20 of ice time in Game 4. He was supposed to be a catalyst in the postseason, but we can't help but wonder if Miller's excellence last season after arriving in trade was simply lightning in a bottle.
