Miller has one goal and two assists working against a minus-2 rating through a pair of preseason games.

The Bolts only have two games remaining on the preseason schedule, and they'll face the Panthers both times -- once at home and the other at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Miller will be expected to live up to a $5.25 million cap hit after signing a five-year deal in June. Acquired from the Rangers in a trade last February, he fashioned 10 goals and 18 points -- including five goals an assist on the man advantage -- over 19 regular-season games with the Bolts.