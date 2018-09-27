Lightning's J.T. Miller: Impressive in limited preseason action
Miller has one goal and two assists working against a minus-2 rating through a pair of preseason games.
The Bolts only have two games remaining on the preseason schedule, and they'll face the Panthers both times -- once at home and the other at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Miller will be expected to live up to a $5.25 million cap hit after signing a five-year deal in June. Acquired from the Rangers in a trade last February, he fashioned 10 goals and 18 points -- including five goals an assist on the man advantage -- over 19 regular-season games with the Bolts.
More News
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Secures five-year deal•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Gets qualifying offer from Tampa•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Woeful in conference finals•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Takes high hit to head from teammate•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Scores game-winner to eliminate Bruins•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...