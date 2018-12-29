Lightning's J.T. Miller: Land on IR
Miller (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Miller was already deemed week-to-week, so this move comes as no surprise. His placement will be retroactive from Thursday, while the next chance for him to enter the lineup will be Jan. 5 versus the Sharks.
