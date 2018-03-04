Lightning's J.T. Miller: Nets first snipe with new team
Miller scored his first goal in a Tampa Bay uniform in a 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday.
He had two helpers in his first game as a Bolt, so that's three points in two games in his new home. Miller is a strong, two-way forward who should excel in his new uniform.
