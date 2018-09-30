Lightning's J.T. Miller: Nets winner over kitties
Miller notched the winner Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Panthers.
He has been easing into action this preseason, but Miller stands to be an impressive offensive performer on the Bolts' top line this season. Prioritize him in your remaining drafts. This will be Miller's year.
