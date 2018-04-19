Lightning's J.T. Miller: Notches three points
Miller scored a goal on five shots and had two helpers in a 3-1 win over the Devils in Wednesday's Game 4.
Miller had a slow start to this series, as he only had one assist and four shots in net in the first three contests. So it probably comes as a relief for the Lightning, and fantasy players, to see him break out like this. He's skating on a line with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, so we shouldn't be surprised if more points follow.
