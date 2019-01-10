Lightning's J.T. Miller: Out at least one more game

While Miller (upper body) won't be in action against the Hurricanes on Thursday, the Lightning are optimistic that the center will be able to accompany the team on the ensuing three-game road trip,

The Bolts' will kick off the road trip with an evening contest against the Sabres on Saturday, so it'll be worth checking back to see if Miller ends up traveling to Buffalo. Also, keeping an eye on his injured-reserve status -- he's currently on that list -- qualifies as a shrewd method for tracking his availability.