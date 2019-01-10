Lightning's J.T. Miller: Out at least one more game
While Miller (upper body) won't be in action against the Hurricanes on Thursday, the Lightning are optimistic that the center will be able to accompany the team on the ensuing three-game road trip,
The Bolts' will kick off the road trip with an evening contest against the Sabres on Saturday, so it'll be worth checking back to see if Miller ends up traveling to Buffalo. Also, keeping an eye on his injured-reserve status -- he's currently on that list -- qualifies as a shrewd method for tracking his availability.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...