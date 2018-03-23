Miller scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders.

Both of Miller's tallies came in the middle frame, with the second one giving his club a commanding 7-3 lead with 1:40 left in that period. While it didn't seem significant at the time, Miller's second goal ended up turning into the game-winner after New York scored three times unanswered in the first five minutes of the third. With five goals on 19 shots over his past five games, the former Ranger forward's fitting in beautifully with the league's highest-scoring offense.