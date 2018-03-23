Lightning's J.T. Miller: Pots two in 7-6 win
Miller scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Islanders.
Both of Miller's tallies came in the middle frame, with the second one giving his club a commanding 7-3 lead with 1:40 left in that period. While it didn't seem significant at the time, Miller's second goal ended up turning into the game-winner after New York scored three times unanswered in the first five minutes of the third. With five goals on 19 shots over his past five games, the former Ranger forward's fitting in beautifully with the league's highest-scoring offense.
More News
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Snipes three in loss to Sens•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Collects two points in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Nets first snipe with new team•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Collects two helpers in win over Stars•
-
Lightning's J.T. Miller: Acquired by Lightning•
-
Rangers' J.T. Miller: Picks up two more helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...