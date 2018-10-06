Lightning's J.T. Miller: Ready to roll
Miller (illness) skated on the top power-play unit during morning skate, which almost assuredly means he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's season opener against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightnings' official site reports.
Miller totaled 23 goals and 35 assists between the Rangers and Lightning last season, proving to be a quality point producer despite those franchises heading in entirely different directions. He will join forces with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit -- those guys had an eye-popping 186 points between them last year.
